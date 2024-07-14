Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of DBD stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

