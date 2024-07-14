Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DHCNI opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

