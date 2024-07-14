Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the June 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Dogness (International) Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DOGZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. 95,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,925. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Dogness has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $20.46.
Dogness (International) Company Profile
