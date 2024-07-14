Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the June 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Dogness (International) Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOGZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. 95,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,925. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Dogness has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $20.46.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

