Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Director Purchases $232,929.64 in Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 197,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $232,929.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 396,968 shares in the company, valued at $468,422.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Douglas Elliman Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of DOUG opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $114.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.16.
Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Douglas Elliman
Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.
