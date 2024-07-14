Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Director Purchases $232,929.64 in Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 197,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $232,929.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 396,968 shares in the company, valued at $468,422.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Douglas Elliman Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of DOUG opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $114.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.16.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,563,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 961,592 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 670.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 964,280 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 61,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

