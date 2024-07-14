Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ RILYM opened at $24.41 on Friday. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89.

About Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock

