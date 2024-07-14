Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $39.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.09.

BROS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

BROS stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 226.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.53. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $977,402.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $3,890,951.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 650,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,605,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,988,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,610,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,908 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

