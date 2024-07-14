Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 155.0% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
ETO traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,175. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
