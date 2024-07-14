Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 155.0% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

ETO traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,175. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.