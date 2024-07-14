eCash (XEC) Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $616.73 million and $7.71 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,422.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.11 or 0.00636379 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00041401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00067957 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,728,601,548,091 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

