EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SATS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SATS

EchoStar Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EchoStar by 238.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,167 shares during the period. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,892,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,679,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the first quarter worth about $21,375,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the first quarter worth about $10,507,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.