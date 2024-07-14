Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,473 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,875,434,000 after acquiring an additional 387,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.06.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $246.12. The stock had a trading volume of 745,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,538. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.45. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $246.49.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

