Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Reduced by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,681. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.