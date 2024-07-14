Eight Capital Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$40.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered Ero Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.15.

TSE ERO opened at C$31.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.73. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.72 and a 12 month high of C$32.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ero Copper news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total value of C$281,053.00. Insiders sold a total of 16,208 shares of company stock worth $464,151 in the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

