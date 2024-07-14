Eight Capital Raises Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$15.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.54.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$12.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.91 and a twelve month high of C$12.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.7244147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total value of C$6,499,680.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 643,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,397. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

