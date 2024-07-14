Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) EVP Sells $355,500.00 in Stock

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) EVP Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,696.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Valerie Morisset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Valerie Morisset sold 5,931 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $39,500.46.

On Friday, July 5th, Valerie Morisset sold 12,342 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $87,134.52.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYM opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of -0.33. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eliem Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,737 shares during the period. Eliem Therapeutics makes up about 4.4% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.91% of Eliem Therapeutics worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

