Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,191. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 46.79, a current ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 66.65% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $31.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 243.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EFC shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ellington Financial

In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $100,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 169,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,697.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $71,508.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $100,513.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 169,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,697.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,866. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

