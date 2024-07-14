Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after buying an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $87,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EMR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.59. 2,082,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,969. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

