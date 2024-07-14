Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.75.
EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,520,000 after purchasing an additional 169,113 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,156,000 after buying an additional 449,230 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,586,000 after acquiring an additional 314,488 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,666,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,791,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 104,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
EHC stock opened at $86.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $87.94.
Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.
Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.
