Energi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $702,057.83 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $702,057.83 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00043353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,876,874 coins and its circulating supply is 78,876,945 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

