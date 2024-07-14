EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. Research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 232.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

