Eq LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eq LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $164.30. 1,800,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,811. The firm has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $165.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.09.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

