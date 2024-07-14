ERC20 (ERC20) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $32.78 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $32.78 million and approximately $1,349.92 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009204 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,109.65 or 0.99999397 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067513 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.02904604 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

