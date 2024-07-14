Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Position Cut by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,730,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,921,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,697,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after purchasing an additional 187,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,614,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 393,041 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $29.28. 1,135,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,723. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,734. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

