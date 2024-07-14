Ethereum Price Up 4% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,172.65 or 0.05339761 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $381.40 billion and approximately $9.14 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00043680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,215,726 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

