ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1531 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.08.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Trading Down 1.9 %
SMHB opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.79.
