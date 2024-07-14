ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1531 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.08.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Trading Down 1.9 %

SMHB opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.79.

Get ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B alerts:

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a dividends-selected, liquidity-weighted index of US small-cap equities. SMHB was launched on Nov 8, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.