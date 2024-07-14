Evercore Trims Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Target Price to C$75.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target decreased by Evercore from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$76.18.

TSE:SLF opened at C$68.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$68.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.11. The company has a current ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$61.84 and a 12 month high of C$74.94.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.64 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.96 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.3499079 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

In other news, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,235.00. Also, Director Kevin Strain purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

