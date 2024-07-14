Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,509,000 after acquiring an additional 475,341 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,067,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,301,000 after acquiring an additional 156,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $149,906,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,608,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,129,000 after acquiring an additional 322,470 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $60.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,878. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

