Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 142.0% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Farmmi Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Farmmi stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Farmmi has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.36.

Get Farmmi alerts:

About Farmmi

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.