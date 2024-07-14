Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 127.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $572,523,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $162,296,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,740,000 after buying an additional 392,401 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,508,000 after buying an additional 208,966 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 44.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the period.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:RACE traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.16. 163,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,188. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $285.02 and a twelve month high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $461.67.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

