First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Bank from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

First Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRBA opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. First Bank has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $254.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.95.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. First Bank had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in First Bank by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the first quarter worth $283,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Bank by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

