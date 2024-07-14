First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 129.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.