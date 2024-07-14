First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Down 58.4% in June

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth $353,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 21.3% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,890,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $403,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
TDIV stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
