First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Down 58.4% in June

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth $353,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 21.3% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,890,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $403,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

TDIV stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

