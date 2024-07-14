First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Down 18.2% in June

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at First US Bancshares

In other news, EVP Eric H. Mabowitz sold 4,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $37,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First US Bancshares news, EVP Eric H. Mabowitz sold 4,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $37,753.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,952 shares in the company, valued at $106,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric H. Mabowitz sold 5,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $50,540.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,883.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,723 shares of company stock worth $132,859 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 4.97% of First US Bancshares worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FUSB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938. First US Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.91.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.55%.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.