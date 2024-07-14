Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 0.82. Five9 has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,541 shares of company stock worth $2,024,537 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,786 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Five9 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,875,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,347,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,488,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $79,035,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

