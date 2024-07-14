Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the June 15th total of 19,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FLXS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. 29,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,508. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $177.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $107.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Featured Articles

