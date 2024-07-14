Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Truist Financial

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.33.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.61 and a 200 day moving average of $112.91. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

