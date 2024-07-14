FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in June

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.71.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
