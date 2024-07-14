FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in June

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.71.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

