Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $99.24 and a fifty-two week high of $143.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.