FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FORM. Evercore ISI started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $59.63 on Friday. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. Analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $278,332.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at $610,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,536 shares of company stock worth $2,075,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

