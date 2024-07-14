FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Bought by OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 110.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. FormFactor comprises about 1.9% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.06% of FormFactor worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 65,889 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 166,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 92,405 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 559,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,486. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $63.63.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,394. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

