Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 36,800 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in PG&E by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 8.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PCG traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $18.12. 14,169,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,928,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.08. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

