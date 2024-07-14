Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 7,500 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Xylem by 13.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Xylem by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 892,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,261,000 after acquiring an additional 134,735 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.42. The stock had a trading volume of 763,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,693. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average is $128.62. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.