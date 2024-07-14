Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,037,000 after buying an additional 484,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,355,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,158,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,866,000 after purchasing an additional 320,002 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,895,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,896,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.59.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.5 %

ZBH stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.69. 1,177,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $144.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

