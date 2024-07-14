Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 164.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,405 shares of company stock worth $1,703,109 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.66. 1,934,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

