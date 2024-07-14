Forsta AP Fonden Buys 12,000 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 200.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ATO traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $120.94. 816,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Barclays increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

