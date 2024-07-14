Forsta AP Fonden Buys 1,600 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Gartner were worth $15,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IT traded up $7.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $455.38. The company had a trading volume of 251,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,999. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $478.50.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

