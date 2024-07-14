Forsta AP Fonden Buys 1,800 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,430,000 after buying an additional 779,038 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,763,000 after buying an additional 252,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,687,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STERIS

STERIS Stock Up 1.8 %

STE traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.72. 371,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,889. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.23. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.