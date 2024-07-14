Forsta AP Fonden Buys 97,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $208,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 134,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

GOOG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,449,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,160,819. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.68 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.18.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,488 shares of company stock worth $25,217,405. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.