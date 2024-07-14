Forsta AP Fonden Has $12.49 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,508,000 after acquiring an additional 90,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Allstate by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,907,000 after acquiring an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,771,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.69. 1,097,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,780. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.