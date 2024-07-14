Forsta AP Fonden Has $19.71 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $19,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 632.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.06.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

HCA stock traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.32. 1,237,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $344.20. The firm has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

