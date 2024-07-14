Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $58.33. 1,539,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 132.32%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

